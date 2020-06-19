87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court grants suspended J-K policeman Davinder Singh bail

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 5:30 pm IST
Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police.
File image of Davinder Singh.
 File image of Davinder Singh.

New Delhi: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.

Singh and another accused in the case  Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

 

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Tags: jammu and kashmir police, pulwama attack, chargesheet, delhi police, dsp davinder singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


