87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2020 Coronavirus continue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus continues its record-breaking spree in India even as recoveries improve

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 19, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 11:26 am IST
Meanwhile, Union government launches mobile COVID-19 testing labs.
Doctors test a patient for COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday. (PTI)
 Doctors test a patient for COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: With a record 13,586 COVID-19 cases being added in a single day in the last 24 hours, India has registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row. The continuing upsurge has pushed the case tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll now stands at 12,573, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries  crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases.  "Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

 

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, have reached 1,20,504, while Tamil Nadu has recorded 52,334 cases so far. Third worst-hit Delhi is just 21 short of crossing the 50 thousand cases mark.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala. 

Meanwhile, the union government has launched a mobile testing lab for COVID-19 to be used in remote and inaccessible parts of the country. These mobile labs will have the capability to perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, and 300 ELISA tests in a day. Besides, they can also conduct additional tests for TB, HIV etc, union health ministry said. In a parallel development, Delhi has cut down the cost of testing from Rs 4500 to Rs 2400 and introduced Rapid antigen testing kits.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus testing, a coronavirus quarantine facility, coronavirus death toll


Latest From Nation

The government has witdrawn an order changing dozens of place names in Chennai. File photo)

Tamil Nadu withdraws order changing place names

Representational image. (AFP)

Chennai, 3 neigbouring districts enter 12-day total lockdown; Stalin slams move

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Fight for political survival.

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia, Digvijaya seek political redemption in Rajya Sabha polls

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

After 'go corona go', Athawale wants restaurants, hotels selling Chinese food to go



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

On the Uttarakhand border, villagers reminisce about mules transporting guns

In the days before roads like these were built on the frontier with China, munitions used to be transported by mule trains.

Supreme Court dismisses plea directing Centre to approach ICJ against China

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'most irresponsible politician India has seen'

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign against Chinese products

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham