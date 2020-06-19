87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2020 Chennai, 3 neigbouri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai, 3 neigbouring districts enter 12-day total lockdown; Stalin slams move

DECCAN CHRONICLE | G BABU JAYAKUMAR
Published Jun 19, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Stalin says the total lockdown would not help curb the spread of coronavirus but would only worsen the economic situation.
Representational image. (AFP)
 Representational image. (AFP)

Chennai: Chennai and three adjoining districts have geared up for a 12-day total lockdown from Friday with hordes of people making a last minute attempt to leave for other places on Thursday and shoppers thronging the marketplace to stock up on goods they fear may become scarce in the days to come.

The lockdown from June 19 to 30, which is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, would have more restrictions on the movement of people than earlier, as the government has announced a total ban on private vehicles without valid passes and legitimate reasons plying on roads.

 

Thursday evening saw thousands of individuals and families taking to the roads. However, those who did not have e-passes were not allowed to leave the city borders. They were either detained or made to return home.

With people also making a last minute bid to shop, the roads in Chennai witnessed heavy traffic. However, for the businesses, commercial establishments and services that reopened recently after a prolonged period of closure, the 12-day lockdown would once again leave many people without jobs and livelihoods.

On the two Sundays that fall within the lockdown period, on Jun 21 and 28, there would be no commercial activity at all but for milk supply, hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances and funeral services.

On the other days, shops selling groceries and vegetables would be allowed to be open from 6 am to 2 pm. But people would have to find a shop within a two km radius and cover the distance by foot and not on vehicles.

Even other transport vehicles like taxis and autorickshaws would not be allowed to operate during the entire lockdown period. Pre-paid vehicles carrying train and air passengers would be exempted from the ban, as aslo private and commercial vehicles used for medical purposes.

Hospitals, pharmacies and ambulances would be exempted from the lockdown rules, under which supply of milk and water and delivery of food would not be affected within the stipulated hours.

STALIN SLAMS MOVE

The total lockdown would not help curb the spread of coronavirus but would only worsen the economic situation, thus making it a double loss for the state, DMK President MK Stalin said on Thursday.

Urging the government to procure more test kits and increase testing for COVID-19, Stalin said that test kits have not been provided in adequate numbers to the districts, other than Chennai, thus restricting them in carrying out tests.

The state is facing a challenge now only because not adequate tests were done all over the state right from the beginning. The district-wise figures on tests conducted were released only once, Stalin pointed out and asked the government to make the numbers transparent.

Though the government has been claiming to have conducted most number of tests, the state ranks only fourth if the population is taken into account, he said, adding that the state government has conducted only 6,400 tests per 10 lakh people.

Since one in 10 persons has tested positive, there is a need for increasing the tests all over the state, he said.

 

 

...
Tags: chennai coronavirus, chennai lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The government has witdrawn an order changing dozens of place names in Chennai. File photo)

Tamil Nadu withdraws order changing place names

Doctors test a patient for COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday. (PTI)

Coronavirus continues its record-breaking spree in India even as recoveries improve

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Fight for political survival.

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia, Digvijaya seek political redemption in Rajya Sabha polls

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

After 'go corona go', Athawale wants restaurants, hotels selling Chinese food to go



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

On the Uttarakhand border, villagers reminisce about mules transporting guns

In the days before roads like these were built on the frontier with China, munitions used to be transported by mule trains.

Supreme Court dismisses plea directing Centre to approach ICJ against China

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'most irresponsible politician India has seen'

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign against Chinese products

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham