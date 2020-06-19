87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

385,204

4,113

Recovered

208,065

2,883

Deaths

12,676

71

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Karnataka79444983114 Bihar7178509849 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2020 Army optimistic, say ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Army optimistic, says 'palpable change' in Kashmir after every anti-terror operation

DECCAN CHRONICLE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jun 19, 2020, 10:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 10:55 pm IST
The number of suspected militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year has risen to 135.
Scenes from the encounter site. (PTI)
 Scenes from the encounter site. (PTI)

Srinagar: The Army on Friday claimed it sees a "palpable change" on the ground after each operation against separatist militants in Jammu and Kashmir and said the endeavour made together with the local police and other security forces to bring peace were revealing glaring feats.

"With every operation we are moving on the path of peace," Lt Gen Baggavalli
Somashekhar Raju, the commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, told reporters.
He said eight militants were killed in two encounters in south Kashmir’s twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama in the past 24 hours. Two among the slain had taken shelter at a mosque in Pulwama’s Pampore area and rejected appeals from security officials and the local imam to surrender, after which they were neutralised while exercising utmost restraint to protect the sanctity of the place of worship.

 

IGP (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar claimed no bullets were  fired or IEDs used in the operation against the militant duo holed up in the mosque. "There was no use of firing or IED. We fired tear smoke shells only to maintain the sanctity of the mosque," he said.

Endorsing him, Lt Gen Raju said, “The clash took place next to a mosque and extreme restraint was exercised by the security forces to ensure no damage is caused to the structure.”

A police officer who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity said that one militant was shot dead outside the mosque in Pampore’s Meej village while another injured in the shooting along with a third militant fled into the place of worship. “They too were eventually neutralised without any collateral damage. Perhaps one of them died due to blood loss and the other fell reportedly after hit in the head by a teargas canister.”

In the second gunfight in Shopian’s Bandhpawa Munand village, five militants were killed. A J&K police statement said the identities of the slain militants were still being ascertained. "The dead bodies have been sent to Baramulla for medico-legal formalities, including collection of DNA, followed by their last rites," it said.

With these, the number of suspected militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year has risen to 135, including 121 in hinterland and 14 along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border with Pakistan. Most of fatalities have occurred in South Kashmir, comprising four districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag.

As per the official statistics, 29 security personnel have also been killed in face-offs in the hinterland, so far this year. Also twelve civilians died in these clashes or in militant attacks. Separately, ten security personnel and two civilian porters hired by the Indian Army, fourteen alleged militants and infiltrators and five civilians have lost their lives in gunfights or cross-border firing and shelling incidents along the LoC and IB.

Lt Gen Raju and DGP Dilbagh Singh said at the press conference that the security forces combating the three-decade-old insurgency will try to ensure normalcy is fully restored in next few months “so that people resume the activities of their choice in a peaceful manner”.

...
Tags: encounter in jammu and kashmir, militancy in kashmir, pulwama encounter, shopian encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Video grab of the all-party meeting called by prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the border skirmish with China. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was critical of the government for not calling the meeting earlier. (PTI)

At all-party meeting PM cops criticism from Congress

Representational image (PTI)

China releases 10 captured Indian soldiers; IAF chief visits bases in Leh, Srinagar

File image of Davinder Singh.

Delhi court grants suspended J-K policeman Davinder Singh bail

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China releases 10 captured Indian soldiers; IAF chief visits bases in Leh, Srinagar

Representational image (PTI)

At all-party meeting PM cops criticism from Congress

Video grab of the all-party meeting called by prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss the border skirmish with China. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was critical of the government for not calling the meeting earlier. (PTI)

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

Supreme Court dismisses plea directing Centre to approach ICJ against China

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

PM Modi sidelines MPs from North East parties, leaves them out of all-party meet

File image of Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham