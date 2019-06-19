Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 SC notice to EC on p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC notice to EC on plea against separate by-poll for 2 RS seats

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant listed matter for hearing on June 25, saying issue required to be heard.
The bench said, 'It is not an issue which can be taken up through an election petition and therefore, requires to be heard.' (Photo: File)
 The bench said, 'It is not an issue which can be taken up through an election petition and therefore, requires to be heard.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Election Commission by June 24 on a plea of the Gujarat Congress, challenging the poll panel's decision to hold separate bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant listed the matter for hearing on June 25, saying the issue required to be heard.

 

The bench said, "It is not an issue which can be taken up through an election petition and therefore, requires to be heard."

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the Gujarat Congress, said there were judgments of the Delhi High court which were in their favour.

To this, the bench said, "We are not saying anything for now. We need to decide whether it is a casual vacancy or a statutory vacancy. This matter requires hearing."

The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi respectively.

...
Tags: supreme court, rajya sabha, congress, election commission
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Baig raised a question why the state leadership did not take moral responsibility following Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections when Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah could be reason behind my suspension from Congress: Roshan Baig

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR. (Photo: File)

Appear on July 31 or face consequences: Special court warns Zakir Naik

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Seven civilians were seriously injured in a terror attack on a police station in Pulwama, Surjewala said. (Photo: ANI)

Cong slams govt over terror attacks in J&K, demands answer for 'intel failure'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

India is the seventh country where Amazon Flex has been launched.
 

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)
 

Meme Alert: Internet wants to know if Priyanka Chopra joined RSS

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Khadi's share in textile production doubles in 5 years

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent could be possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi. (Photo: File)
 

Watch video: New garlic peeling hack is taking the internet by storm

Soon after the video went viral, people flooded Twitter with their reaction marvelling the peeling technique. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal will leave you awestruck

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Locals create ruckus at Delhi Hospital over rape of 4-year-old

The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI )

SC to hear plea seeking team formation for treatment of kids affected by encephalitis

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. (Photo: File)

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required for driving license

The process of amendment to Rule 8 of Central Motor Vehicles 1989 and the draft notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement read. (Photo: Representational Image)

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Model harassed by bike-borne youth in Kolkata, 7 arrested

Sengupta, 30, said she was returning home along with a colleague in an app-based cab, which was hit by a few bike- borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham