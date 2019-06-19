Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 Pakistan intelligenc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan intelligence has India sound ‘red alert’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Sources said the information was shared at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit with Indian officials.
The intelligence was also shared with US counterparts who in turn informed the Indians officials, a top source in the foreign ministry said.
 The intelligence was also shared with US counterparts who in turn informed the Indians officials, a top source in the foreign ministry said.

Hyderabad: Airports and defence installations have been put on ‘high red alert’ after an intelligence input was received from Pakistan. Sources said the information was shared at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit with Indian officials.

The intelligence was also shared with US counterparts who in turn informed the Indians officials, a top source in the foreign ministry said. The intelligence came from the Pakistan Army, said a highly placed source.

 

Following this, an internal message was issued to airports and defence installations from New Delhi to increase security to high red alert levels.

“During the SCO meeting, Pakistan shared crucial information with their Indian counterparts regarding ‘possible terror attacks’ of a degree similar to that of the Pulwama attack in February. No specific input (target) was given except for mapping out Jammu and Kashmir, indicating the region was under high threat,” said the source.

“Separately, information was shared with US officials, who in turn informed India. The reason behind Pakistan sharing the information with the US could be to make it clear that intel was provided much in advance and India could not deny the same,” said the source.

The highly sensitive information was channeled from the foreign ministry to the home ministry, the J&K administration and other border defence stakeholders.

A reliable source from the home ministry confirmed that the intelligence came from the Pakistan Army. “Sharing intel on possible attacks indicates a shift in Pakistan policy, because they want to portray on the international stage that the Imran Khan government is different from the earlier ones and they are taking a hard stand against terrorism,” added a source.

On June 12, five CRPF jawans were killed and three others were injured on Wednesday when terrorists carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Following the Pulwama attack on February 14, where 44 CRPF jawans were killed, all Indian airports were put on high red alert and the status continued till the Lok Sabha elections.

“The high red alert was relaxed to red alert after the elections. However 27 stakeholders guarding the airports were informed through a message from New Delhi to be on high vigil. The existing forces have been buttressed with the joint efforts of the regional police,” said a CISF officer when asked about the alert. “Air passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during frisking and are advised to reach the airports hours ahead of the scheduled departure as there could be random checks on the way to the airport by the region police,” a CISF officer said.

...
Tags: shanghai cooperation organisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prabal and his cousin later went to house of one Shivam Ray and allegedly dragged him out of his house.

Minister's son booked for murder bid

An Army jawan identified as Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal was also killed and two other jawans were injured during the encounter at Waghoma.

15 killed as Valley sees spurt in militant attacks

Om Birla, NDA’s nominee for Lok Sabha speaker’s post, is offered sweets by family members at his residence, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: AP)

Om Birla all set to be Lok Sabha speaker

The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for self-employment schemes for widows, abandoned and divorcee women.

Maharashtra presents populist Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

Unaffected by the chants, Owaisi, took the oath and ended his speech with his own slogan: 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'. (Photo: Screengrab).
 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

50 per cent hoardings, flexis at Ameerpet taken down

The GHMC officials remove half of banners from three buildings at Dharam Karamroad in Ameerpet on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Allotee’s son fakes property papers

On the representation of various associations of ex-servicemen and their kin, the state government agreed to convert the leasehold to freehold in 2005 on certain terms and conditions and evolved a scheme of payment. (Representational Image)

Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

Choudhary told ANI, 'Our party has already moved motion in favour of Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

2 killed, 8 injures after boat capsizes in river J&K

Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: ANI)

34 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

The displaced include 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from Jalore district, he added. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham