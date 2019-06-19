Mamata Banerjee not to attend PM’s meet on simultaneous polls

New Delhi: After skipping the Niti Aayog governing council meeting last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday excused herself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed meeting with the chiefs of political parties in New Delhi on Wednesday, and asked the Centre to prepare a white paper on the “one nation, one election” issue, instead of doing it “hurriedly”.

Mr Modi has invited the heads of all political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the “one nation, one election” idea, the celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all MPs on Thursday.

With 22 Lok Sabha members, the Trinamul led by Ms Banerjee is the fourth-largest party in the Lower House, along with the YSR Congress, which also has 22 Lok Sabha members.

With 303 MPs, the ruling BJP is the largest party in the House, followed by the Congress (52) and DMK (23).

In a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, she has said that the matter of “one country, one election” required consultations with experts.

“A proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like ‘one country, one election’ in such a short time would not do justice to the subject. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, election experts and, above all, party members.

“Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties, inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject,” she wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, for the first time since her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Tuesday admitted she had committed “many major mistakes”. She also vowed to create “500 more leaders” in her party even if one defected to the BJP.