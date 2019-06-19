Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 Locals create ruckus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Locals create ruckus at Delhi Hospital over rape of 4-year-old

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
According to the police, the group of people lost their cool over rape of a 4-year-old girl.
The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI )
 The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI )

Bawana: A day after junior doctors in Kolkata called-off their strike over violence against doctors, locals created ruckus inside the premises of New Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital here.

According to the police, the group of people lost their cool over rape of a 4-year-old girl.

 

The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday.

Reportedly, certain medical tests were needed to be done. But the medical emergency services department gets closed after 4 PM. Owing to the unavailability of services the hospital referred the patient to a Dr BSA Hospital, which was 8-10 km far from the spot. The decision riled up the locals, who went berserk and ransacked the furniture and other properties. The situation turned so violent that the staff had to run to escape the angry mob.

Soon after the incident was reported, police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Some people gathered and created ruckus over rape of a 4-year-old girl. However, the situation was brought under control," police said

The accused has been arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

This incident comes after the junior doctors called off their week-long strike on Monday night after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them to take necessary steps to ensure safety of the doctors in government hospitals in the state.

The medicos were protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by the family of a patient who died at the NRS Hospital and Medical College.

...
Tags: protection of children from sexual offences act (pocso), cm mamata banerjee, minor raped
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Baig raised a question why the state leadership did not take moral responsibility following Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections when Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah could be reason behind my suspension from Congress: Roshan Baig

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR. (Photo: File)

Appear on July 31 or face consequences: Special court warns Zakir Naik

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Seven civilians were seriously injured in a terror attack on a police station in Pulwama, Surjewala said. (Photo: ANI)

Cong slams govt over terror attacks in J&K, demands answer for 'intel failure'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

India is the seventh country where Amazon Flex has been launched.
 

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)
 

Meme Alert: Internet wants to know if Priyanka Chopra joined RSS

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Khadi's share in textile production doubles in 5 years

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent could be possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi. (Photo: File)
 

Watch video: New garlic peeling hack is taking the internet by storm

Soon after the video went viral, people flooded Twitter with their reaction marvelling the peeling technique. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal will leave you awestruck

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear plea seeking team formation for treatment of kids affected by encephalitis

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. (Photo: File)

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required for driving license

The process of amendment to Rule 8 of Central Motor Vehicles 1989 and the draft notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement read. (Photo: Representational Image)

BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Model harassed by bike-borne youth in Kolkata, 7 arrested

Sengupta, 30, said she was returning home along with a colleague in an app-based cab, which was hit by a few bike- borne youths who dragged the driver out and roughed him up. (Photo: Facebook)

UP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, govt job for Ketan Sharma's family

On Tuesday, a large number of people gathered in Meerut at Ketan's residence to receive his mortal remains. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham