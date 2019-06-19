'Have you made Surya Namaskar part of your routine?': PM shares new yoga video

In the video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching Surya Namaskar step-by-step, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a new yoga video and listed multiple benefits of Surya Namaskar pose. The video is the latest in the series of the videos which PM Modi has been sharing ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

In the video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching Surya Namaskar step-by-step, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt.

PM Modi tweeted: "Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?”

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?



Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The video also explains eight asanas which are a part of the Surya Namaskar. This pose helps the overall body metabolism, managing weight and control sugar levels, and also helps in detoxifying. More than 10 such videos have been shared so far since then.