Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 Delay in rain due to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delay in rain due to climate change: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANURAG K
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Previous data of the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation shows a deficit in annual rainfall in recent years.
In 2018, the country had a deficit of 9.4 per cent in the annual rainfall.
 In 2018, the country had a deficit of 9.4 per cent in the annual rainfall.

Hyderabad: According to the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the city on June 20 after a delay of several days.

Previous data of the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation shows a deficit in annual rainfall in recent years. In 2018, the country had a deficit of 9.4 per cent in the annual rainfall.

 

Studies have revealed that delay in monsoons is due to climate change which is being witnessed across the globe and the South Asian region.

Dr Rehana Sheikh, climate change researcher in IIIT, Hyderabad, said, “Increased global temperature is causing intensified water evaporation from the vegetative surfaces, further increasing the water supply to the plants. In Hyderabad, 15 minutes of rain can create a flood like situation in low lying areas. The water which should be recharging the ground is flowing into the streets and drains.”

According to a study carried out by the American publication, The Atlantic, experts believe that the Asian monsoon is entwined with many aspects of the global climate.

Researchers believe that the behaviour of the Indian Monsoon will have implications for the whole world. Major activities interlinked with the monsoon make it one of the most important weather events in the country. Months in which we witness maximum rainfall are June, July, August and September. Agriculture provides employment for 50 per cent of people in the country and more than half of them are dependent on rains for irrigation.

Dr D. Raji Reddy, an agriculture expert said, “Extreme events have increased because of climate change. We have started witnessing fewer rainy days, extreme downpours, and frequent heat and cold waves.”

Explaining the correlation, The Atlantic says, ‘Many climate models predict that “wet gets wetter” as a result of greenhouse-gas emissions.  David Livingston, deputy director in the Global Energy Centre said, “Climate change doesn’t know of part affiliations. Everyone is going to get affected equally from it.”

...
Tags: climate change
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prabal and his cousin later went to house of one Shivam Ray and allegedly dragged him out of his house.

Minister's son booked for murder bid

An Army jawan identified as Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal was also killed and two other jawans were injured during the encounter at Waghoma.

15 killed as Valley sees spurt in militant attacks

Om Birla, NDA’s nominee for Lok Sabha speaker’s post, is offered sweets by family members at his residence, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: AP)

Om Birla all set to be Lok Sabha speaker

The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for self-employment schemes for widows, abandoned and divorcee women.

Maharashtra presents populist Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

Unaffected by the chants, Owaisi, took the oath and ended his speech with his own slogan: 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'. (Photo: Screengrab).
 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Doctors to protest increase in retirement age

Protests were held at the directorate of medical health department and Osmania University against the government for increasing the retirement age of government professors and doctors. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

50 per cent hoardings, flexis at Ameerpet taken down

The GHMC officials remove half of banners from three buildings at Dharam Karamroad in Ameerpet on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Allotee’s son fakes property papers

On the representation of various associations of ex-servicemen and their kin, the state government agreed to convert the leasehold to freehold in 2005 on certain terms and conditions and evolved a scheme of payment. (Representational Image)

Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

Choudhary told ANI, 'Our party has already moved motion in favour of Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

2 killed, 8 injures after boat capsizes in river J&K

Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham