Couple arrested for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Excise Enforcement officials of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a couple and seized 9-gram cocaine from them at Banjara Hills area near Saibaba Temple here.

"On reliable information, the Excise department officials conducted a raid and seized 9 grams of cocaine along with Rs 3,00,000 cash towards sale proceeds of cocaine from the procession of the accused," police said.

Police have also seized a red coloured Maruthi Swift car, which was used in the transportation of cocaine and one swiping machine and four mobiles phones.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Fahad (37) and his wife Salima Rabbiul Shaik (27), residents of Brindavan Colony in Towlichowki.

The couple was also allegedly involved in transportation and sale of cocaine, police said.

On June 2, the enforcement officials arrested B Santosh and Mohammed Masood for supplying cocaine and opium in Film Nagar under Jubilee Hills Police station limits and seized seven grams cocaine, two grams opium and net cash of Rs 1.13 lakh, three motorcycles used for transportation of cocaine. On that day the main supplier of cocaine Shaik Fahad absconded from the spot.

Fahad purchased drugs from one Nigerian at Sun city for 6,000 per gram and sold the same for 7,500 per gram. He used to take cocaine, opium and MDMA orders over mobile phones through voice calls and WhatsApp calls and chats.

Several drug consumers have been identified and were named in the case under section 27 of the NDPS Act for the consumption of drugs.