Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 Congress names Adhir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury party leader in LS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jun 19, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Mr Chowdhury replaces veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who this time lost the election from Gulbarga.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Photo: AP)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress MP from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Tuesday selected as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. The much-awaited decision was taken at a key strategy meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi’s residence in the morning.

Besides being a five-time MP, Mr Chowdhary is known as a fighter, a fact acknowledged by even Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Sunday’s all-party meeting.

 

Though Mr Chowdhary, briefing the media after the meeting, did not officially confirm his selection, sources said his name was finalised after Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused the position. Mr Chowdhury replaces veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who this time lost the election from Gulbarga.

Others in contention along with Mr Chowdhury were Kerala MPs K. Suresh, Shashi Tharoor and former information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari. Sources said Mr Suresh’s name had been finalised as chief whip, a position that was held by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also lost the election this time.

...
Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhury


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prabal and his cousin later went to house of one Shivam Ray and allegedly dragged him out of his house.

Minister's son booked for murder bid

An Army jawan identified as Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal was also killed and two other jawans were injured during the encounter at Waghoma.

15 killed as Valley sees spurt in militant attacks

Om Birla, NDA’s nominee for Lok Sabha speaker’s post, is offered sweets by family members at his residence, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: AP)

Om Birla all set to be Lok Sabha speaker

The government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for self-employment schemes for widows, abandoned and divorcee women.

Maharashtra presents populist Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Owaisi welcomed by 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants at oath, ends with 'Allahu Akbar'

Unaffected by the chants, Owaisi, took the oath and ended his speech with his own slogan: 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind'. (Photo: Screengrab).
 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI books Anand Grover

Anand Grover

Patna: Protests greet Nitish Kumar during hospital visit

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi visits children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Man steals Rs 14 lakh from his lover, held

She returned on May 25 only to find Srinivas missing along with Rs 14 lakh cash which she had kept in a cupboard. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Doctors to protest increase in retirement age

Protests were held at the directorate of medical health department and Osmania University against the government for increasing the retirement age of government professors and doctors. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

50 per cent hoardings, flexis at Ameerpet taken down

The GHMC officials remove half of banners from three buildings at Dharam Karamroad in Ameerpet on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham