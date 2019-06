New Delhi: BJP's Om Birla has been elected speaker of Lok Sabha on Wednesday after his name was proposed by MPs of various parties.

Addressing 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well.”