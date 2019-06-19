Asaduddin Owaisi overcomes a Kishan ‘storm’

Hyderabad: The ‘running commentary’ of MoS G. Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while TS MPs were taking oath came as a surprise to many, and it peaked when it was the turn of MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

BJP MPs chanted Bharat Mata ki jai, Jai Shri Ram, and Vande Mataram as Mr Owaisi began walking to take his oath. He gesticulated to them to keep chanting and took his oath in Urdu.

He concluded his oath-taking by saying Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbir, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind.

Mr Kishan Reddy didn’t spare the other MPs from the state, suggesting that they chant Bharat Mata ki jai after taking oath.

When Zaheerabad TRS MP B.B. Patil said, “Jai Telangana, Jai Jai Telangana”, Mr Kishan Reddy urged him to say “Bharat mata ki jai”. Medak TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said, “Jai Bharat, Jai Telan-gana”, to which Mr Kishan Reddy thumped on the desk and said, “good, good”.

When Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was going to take the oath, Mr Reddy said, “Your MPs will not cheer you. No problem, I will.” After taking oath, Mr Venkata Reddy said, “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Mahbubabad (ST) TRS MP Malothu Kavitha after taking oath said, “Jai Telangana, Jai Banjara”. Mr Kishan Reddy urged her to chant “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Then came Mr Owaisi. Mr Owaisi later told a news channel that he was happy his presence helped the MPs remember Ram. He hoped it would help them remember the Constitution and the 100 kids who died in Bihar.