Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2022 TS government using ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS government using tactics of a land grabber: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published May 19, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 7:23 am IST
The SC bench was dealing with an Interlocutory Application filed by TS government seeking to implead in a case relating to Hydernagar lands
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the Telangana government was adopting the tactics of a land grabber. The SC bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, was dealing with an Interlocutory Application filed by the state government seeking to implead in an ongoing case relating to Hydernagar lands. Referring to another case that came up before the apex court a week ago, the Bench took a serious exception to the government’s attempts to lay hands on lands. The Bench felt that the government seems to have been adopting land grabbing tactics.

It, however, allowed the IA stating that the government had a right to be heard and asked the rival claimants to file replies to the government’s IA and posted the matter to July.

 

Reacting to the government’s request to allow it to implead in the case, counsels for both the warring parties in the case — Trinity Infraventures and M.S. Murthy — vehemently opposed the government’s claim of ownership on the prime Hydernagar land in Sy No 172.

Counsel brought to the court’s notice that the government had made attempts to claim ownership in several rounds of litigation before the judicial fora including the highest court in the country. Yet they could not succeed, counsel argued.
Meanwhile, the state government in its affidavit made a startling revelation that some of the claimants of the land submitted patta certificates in support of their claims. The pattadars informed the High Court in earlier round of litigation that the certificates were obtained from the State Archives Department.

 

Maintaining that the certificates are fraudulent, the government informed the SC that a letter from Director, State Archives, on May 11, 2022, clearly established that no such patta certificates or any records with respect to Mohd Yousuf Ali Khan could be traced. “No such documents exist,” said the director of Archives in his letter.

...
Tags: : supreme court, land grabbers, telangana governmenrt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Around 27 per cent of women in Telangana get married before the legal minimum age of 18 years. (Representational image)

Child marriages remain a bane for Telangana girls

Most of these facilities have been installed under build operate and transfer basis involving different agencies.(Representational image: DC)

Rs.2.2 crore spent on missing toilets

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

SC uses its power to set free convict

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC uses its power to set free convict

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India to deploy S-400 missile system to defend against Pakistan, China: Pentagon

In December, India received its initial delivery of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->