Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2022 SC uses its power to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC uses its power to set free convict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published May 19, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Convict in Rajiv assassination was jailed for 30 yrs
(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.
 (file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of A.G. Perarivalan – one of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy case undergoing life imprisonment - holding that the "advice of the state cabinet is binding on the Governor in the exercise of his powers under Article 161 of the Constitution."

Setting free Mr Perarivalan, who is at present on bail, Justice L.Nageswara Rao, heading a bench also comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and A.S. Bopanna, said that Mr Perarivalan was 19-year-old when he was arrested in 1991 and he has already spent 32 years in jail, out of which 16 years were spent on the death row and 29 years in solitary confinement.

 

Perhaps it is the first instance when one of the convicts (along with others) escaped a death sentence and now walks free due to the failure of the Governor to decide either way. On September 9, 2018 the Tamil Nadu government decision to grant remission of sentence to Mr Perarivalan, along with other convicts – Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran. Initially, the decision to release the seven convicts was taken in February 2014. It had led to prolonged litigation in the top court.

Noting that the conduct of Mr Prearrival, both in the jail and on two occasions when he was released on bail, was good and there was no complaint regarding his conduct or breach of any condition of release on bail, the court said that he was suffering from chronic ailments and has also educated himself and successfully completed his 12th exams, an undergraduate degree, a postgraduate degree, a diploma and eight certification courses.

 

Releasing Mr Perarivalan taking recourse to its plenary powers under Article 142 of the constitution, the court said, "We do not consider it appropriate to remand the matter for the Governor’s consideration."

Refusing to send the matter back to the Governor for his consideration, Justice Rao, pronouncing the judgment, said, "Given that his petition under Article 161 remained pending for two-and-a-half years following the recommendation of the state cabinet for remission of his sentence and continues to remain pending for over a year since the reference by the Governor, we do not consider it appropriate to remand the matter for the Governor’s consideration."

 

Finding flaws  with the way the then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit sat on the September 9, 2018 decision of the Tamil Nadu government for over two-and-a-half-year and then  referring the matter to the President on January 25, 2021 that too without taking any decision, the court said, "The reference of the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu cabinet by the Governor to the President of India two-and-a-half years after such recommendation had been made is without any constitutional backing and is inimical to the scheme of our constitution, whereby "the Governor is but a shorthand expression for the state government."

 

Taking a dim view of the delay on the part of the Governor in not adhering to the decision of the Tamil Nadu government and then referring the matter to the President of India, the top court cited an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court relating to the powers of the Governor under Article 161 of the constitution which said, “Given petitions under Article 161 pertain to the liberty of individuals, inexplicable delay not on account of the prisoners is inexcusable as it contributes to adverse physical conditions and mental distress faced by a prisoner, especially when the state cabinet has taken a decision to release the prisoner by granting him the benefit of remission/commutation of his sentence.”

 

Holding that the non-exercise of the power under Article 161 is not immune from judicial review, the court said, “We are fully conscious of the immunity of the Governor under the constitution with respect to the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office or for any act done or purported to be done by him in the exercise and performance of such powers and duties. However, as held by this court in numerous decisions, this court has the power of judicial review of orders of the Governor under Article 161, which can be impugned on certain grounds. Non-exercise of the power under Article 161 is not immune from judicial review…”

 

The judgement releasing Mr Perarivalan is likely to be relied upon by six other convicts—Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran—to seek their release.

Mr Perarivalan was convicted for supplying two 9 Volts batteries that were used in the assassination of Mr Gandhi. The former Prime Minister was killed by a human bomb Dhanu during a public meeting at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

...
Tags: a.g. perarivalan, rajiv gandhi assassination case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Sanjay launches 34,000 booth-level BJP panels

The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Liquor prices to go up from today in Telangana

Chief Minister KCR during the preparatory meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the launch of next round of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the state. (Photo:Twitter)

CM KCR vents ire over Centre releasing funds to local bodies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to deploy S-400 missile system to defend against Pakistan, China: Pentagon

In December, India received its initial delivery of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->