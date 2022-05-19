Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2022 Karnataka to get AII ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to get AIIMS, Centre gives green signal to state's request

ANI
Published May 19, 2022, 11:19 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 11:19 am IST
Karnataka Health Minister had earlier submitted a request to the Centre to start an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI)
Bengaluru: In a move that will greatly boost Karnataka's Health and Medical Education sector, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gave a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Karnataka.

The assurance was given during a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

The Karnataka Minister had earlier submitted a request to the Union Government to start an AIIMS in Karnataka to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure in Karnataka.

"I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state's health and medical education," Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar announced that the DPR for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) polytrauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC).

 

Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru.

Initially, the Karnataka government had submitted a proposal to the SFC for the construction of a medical college in 2021.

However, the SFC had asked the government to focus on NIMHANS' expertise in PG training. The new 538-bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of 489 crores.

In a letter to Union Minister, Sudhakar sought the Union government to establish a separate state-level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure the quality and professionalism, PPP model for the administration of hospitals and a special curriculum and training for in-service doctors in hospital management.

 

He also suggested prioritising domicile students in deemed universities, extending GoI's assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not.

The letter to Mandaviya further include to stringent norms to ensure world-class food safety and standard and flexibility in leveraging the National Health Mission to address state-specific and region-specific health challenges.

