Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2022 Heavy rains continue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains continue in Kerala, Orange alert in 12 districts

PTI
Published May 19, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state
Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. (Photo by arrangement)
 Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. (Photo by arrangement)

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Thursday.

 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state.

The Central Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, had predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.

Considering the heavy rains and to be better prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a day ago issued a slew of directions to ensure that the authorities were prepared to handle problems like landslides and flooding.

 

Some of the instructions issued by the CM were -- local bodies to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide the same to the authorities concerned like police and fire services, ensure relief camps with adequate facilities are in place for evacuating people and desilting of gutters and rivers.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

 

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.

The SDMA has also asked people not to travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The district administrations have also warned the people against staying near coastal areas of high tide.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

 

...
Tags: kerala rains, heavy rainfall alert
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (ANI)

SC grants interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Tractors loaded with paddy queue up along the road near after IKP center at himmapur mandal Nustulapur village in Karimnagar distict. (DC)

IKP centres fail to help farmers dry wet paddy

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (PTI)

SC asks Varanasi civil court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till Friday

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI)

Karnataka to get AIIMS, Centre gives green signal to state's request



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Varanasi civil court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till Friday

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (PTI)

India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn't go the way of COVID vaccines

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (PTI file image)

SC uses its power to set free convict

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India to deploy S-400 missile system to defend against Pakistan, China: Pentagon

In December, India received its initial delivery of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->