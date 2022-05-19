Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2022 SC asks Varanasi civ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Varanasi civil court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till Friday

PTI
Published May 19, 2022, 11:33 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in Varanasi court
The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (PTI)
 The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.

 

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the wazukhana' (ablution room).

Ahmadi said he cannot oppose adjournment on the grounds of health of a counsel but an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings.

 

Advocate Vishnu said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi. The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday, when it will hear the matter.

On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaz' and perform religious observances.

 

Gyanvapi survey report submitted to Varanasi court

A commission appointed by a court in Varanasi to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.

Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.

Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, file a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Yadav said.

 

After removing Mishra on Tuesday, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.

The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.

...
Tags: gyanvapi masjid, gyanvapi-gauri shringar complex, gyanvapi survey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC
Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court

Latest From Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (ANI)

SC grants interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Tractors loaded with paddy queue up along the road near after IKP center at himmapur mandal Nustulapur village in Karimnagar distict. (DC)

IKP centres fail to help farmers dry wet paddy

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. (Photo by arrangement)

Heavy rains continue in Kerala, Orange alert in 12 districts

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI)

Karnataka to get AIIMS, Centre gives green signal to state's request



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn't go the way of COVID vaccines

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (PTI file image)

SC uses its power to set free convict

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India to deploy S-400 missile system to defend against Pakistan, China: Pentagon

In December, India received its initial delivery of the Russian S-400 air defence system. (PTI file image)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->