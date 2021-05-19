Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2021 KCR springs a surpri ...
KCR springs a surprise; visits patients, docs at Gandhi Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2021, 11:31 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
Goes around wards, interacts with doctors, nurses and patients; oversees treatment procedures
The Chief Minister enquired with the patients about the treatment being given to them. — DC Image
 The Chief Minister enquired with the patients about the treatment being given to them. — DC Image

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital for the first time along with finance minister T Harish Rao, in order to boost the morale of doctors, staff and Covid patients there.

The Chief Minister spent nearly an hour at the hospital, which was converted as a full-time Covid treatment centre, went around the wards, interacted with patients, doctors, nurses and examined the treatment and facilities provided to Covid patients.

 

The Chief Minister enquired with the patients about the treatment being given to them. He gave them confidence that he is there for them. He then went around the ICUs, emergency, out patient wards and general wards where the Covid patients were being treated. He went to the beds and spoke to the patients. The Chief Minister also enquired about their personal details as well as their wellbeing.

Giving them words of solace and courage, the Chief Minister asked them whether they were getting the proper treatment and about the quality of food supplied to them. The Chief Minister quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and gave
instructions to the medical officers there and continued his interaction with the patients.

 

Against the backdrop of the state government’s recent decision to set up oxygen plants in all government hospitals, the Chief Minister examined the oxygen plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital. Recently this plant was set up on the instructions of the Chief Minister to supply 2,000 litres of oxygen per minute at the Gandhi Hospital.  He examined the plant and asked Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao on how the plant worked and the purity of oxygen it generated.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with senior doctors, contract nurses and junior doctors. He congratulated them and complimented them for offering services to Corona patients putting their own lives at risk. He said the government would solve any problem they were facing and as young doctors they had to stand by the people in these troubled and turbulent times. The Chief Minister directed the medical and health officials to send proposals to solve the problems of junior doctors and nurses and for their immediate redressal.

 

“In these difficult times you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the cooperation to you,” the Chief Minister assured.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary (medical and health) S.A.M. Rizvi, CM secretary and special officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, CM OSD Gangadhar, Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy and city police commissioner Anjani Kumar also accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit.

 

...
