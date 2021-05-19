Fake message turns viral about curfew timings in Andhra Pradesh

The government affirmed that there is no change in the timings. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The Fact Check AP portal of the Andhra Pradesh government busted a fake information on Covid curfew timings that was circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Tuesday. It said there was a reduction in relaxation of curfew timings.

The relaxation time would be reduced to between 6am and 10am from the present 6 am to 12 noon from May 20. It turned viral on social media platforms. Further, the message stated that AP is in the second place in Corona deaths. This was also untrue. AP is in the ninth place in Covid19 deaths.

According to the portal, a malicious message was circulating on WhatsApp after the announcement of an extension in curfew in Andhra Pradesh. The message claimed that during the extended curfew period, the “relaxation time will be from 6 am to 10 am."

The government affirmed that there is no change in the timings and the message was fake and untrue.

The government clarified that with 9,481 deaths, AP stands at ninth slot in the country in fatality rate, and the percentage of deaths is 0.7 per cent of the total cases, which ranked 26 in the country.