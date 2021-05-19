Demand Telangana govt to set up medical college for tribal communities

Adivasis of erstwhile Adilabad are disappointed a lot with the state government announcing setting up of a medical college in Mancherial. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Adilabad: Due to lack of proper medical facilities and vulnerability to life threatening diseases, members of tribal communities in the interior areas of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district are undergoing a harrowing time especially in times of adversities.

Speaking to this correspondent, tribals requested Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao to announce a government medical college in Asifabad district to provide better medical facilities to the poor. It may be mentioned that people of marginalised sections form the majority of the population in the district.

The state government has allotted a medical college to Mancherial district which has already become a medical hub after Karimnagar and is well-connected with Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The lone medical college existing in Adilabad is 120 km away from Asifabad and people of the district are facing a lot of difficulties in getting proper treatment due to lack of medical colleges or top hospitals. Adivasis recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised while addressing Komaram Bheem’s death anniversary celebrations at Jodeghat in the past to provide better medical facilities to them and said even he was ready to lift patients in air ambulance from the interior and inaccessible areas.

Adivasis of erstwhile Adilabad are disappointed a lot with the state government announcing setting up of a medical college in Mancherial. People of the interior areas of Kagaznagar division have to travel nearly 180 km to reach Mancherial and it would be appropriate if another medical college set up in Asifabad for the benefit of people of interior areas.

People are not getting proper medical treatment at the 50-bedded district hospital at Utnoor though it was upgraded with infrastructure and equipment in the past.

People of Erstwhile Adilabad district urged Asifabad ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi, MLAs Koneru Konappa of Sirpur (T), Atram Sakku of Asifabad, Azmeera Rekha Naik of Khanapur, Durgam Chinnaiah of Bellampalli to take up the issue of setting up a medical college in Asifabad with the Chief Minister and other top government officials.

Kanaka Prathibha, Sarpanch of Marlavai gram panchayat of Jainoor, said people of the tribal belt would get better medical facilities with easy access if the government set up a medical college in Asifabad.