Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2021 Demand high for ICU ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Demand high for ICU beds in Hyderabad even as Covid spread sees fall in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 19, 2021, 6:30 am IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Hospitals that have ventilators but no dialysis machines are not of use to Covid-19 patients in a serious condition
Experts say those who require ventilator support have been at treatment at home for six days and in small hospitals for at least four to seven days. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Experts say those who require ventilator support have been at treatment at home for six days and in small hospitals for at least four to seven days. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Despite the fall in Covid cases, the demand for intensive care unit beds has not come down in the state. There are a minimum of 10 to 20 inquiries for ICU beds to private hospitals in Hyderabad. Small hospitals on the outskirts say they get between 50 and 100 calls a day from districts.

An ICU bed is required for ventilator support and some of them require a combination of ventilator and dialysis machine. Hospitals that have ventilators but no dialysis machines are not of use to Covid-19 patients in a serious condition.

 

Dr Rahul Medakkar, chief operating officer of Care Hospitals, said the recovery rate on ventilator support is 75 per cent. “Those who are on ventilators require care for 15 to 21 days. These beds do not get vacated fast."

Experts say those who require ventilator support have been at treatment at home for six days and in small hospitals for at least four to seven days. IT is when ther condition worsens that they look for beds in multi-speciality hospitals.

This situation in the second wave has been worrisome. A senior doctor says, "We have maximum cases in home treatment. There are some who, after three to four days of recovery, are going back to work. On day 10 or 15, their oxygen levels are reducing and then we see the relatives frantically seeking help from doctors."

 

Volunteers co-ordinating with government and private hospitals say the demand for oxygen concentrators has come down but not of ICU beds.

Private hospitals in the city have a total of about 3,000 ICU beds — Apollo Hospitals has 130, Care Hospitals 120, Yashoda Hospitals 4,0 and Asian Institute of Gastroenterology 400, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 85, SLG Hospitals 65 and other small and medium hospitals have 20 beds with ventilators.

The other ICU beds in the private hospital are for non-Covid patients, which are operational in the 10 multi-speciality hospitals of the city.

 

The health department has, in a detailed note, stated that there are 1,677 ICU beds of which, 493 are vacant in government hospitals. In the private sector, there are 6,677 ICU beds; of which 2,592 are vacant.

But, in the city, no hospital is responding for ICU beds and the only response is that there are no beds available to desperate relatives and friends.

A volunteer at Gandhi Hospital said, "There are patients who go around private hospitals and come to Gandhi Hospital at the end. By the time treatment starts, there are very few who survive as precious time has been lost. Since the last 15 days, we are seeing this; and in the last seven days, the demand for ICU beds is very high. Many patients arrive too late."

 

...
Tags: hyderabad covid update, telangana covid deaths, telangana covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

The association said that during the pandemic, infected healthcare workers and their families have not been able to find beds anywhere and therefore the government should increase bed capacity. — Representational image/DC

Junior doctors in Telangana to strike work from May 26 for hiked stipend

Despite early warnings of Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone sank a barge that had living quarters for employees working offshore, while two other construction barges lost anchors and drifted away. — PTI

390 missing from ONGC barges, search operations on



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Portal glitches hold up second vaccine dose for many

Those who have got the first dose meanwhile worry the time interval for second dose may lapse soon. Officials say they are issuing tokens keeping stocks in view. — AFP

Telangana to seek abolition of GST on C-medicines, kits

The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae weakens after making landfall on Gujarat coast

A truck is stranded on a flooded highway near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day

A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham