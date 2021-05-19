Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2021 COVID-19: Record 4,5 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in the country

PTI
Published May 19, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 10:51 am IST
The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections
Artists of Red Cross society paint a message to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic during Covid-induced curfew in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2.67 lakh fresh cases were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With a total of 2,67,334 fresh infections, India's total tally of cases climbed to 2,54,96,330.

 

The active cases dipped to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

According to the ICMR, 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested up to May 18 with 20,08,296 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 4,529 new fatalities include 1,291 from Maharashtra, 525 from Karnataka, 364 from Tamil Nadu, 265 from Delhi, 255 from Uttar Pradesh, 231 from Punjab, 153 from Chhattisgarh, 146 from Rajasthan, 145 from West Bengal, 124 from Haryana and 111 from Bihar.

A total of 2, 83,248 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 83,777 from Maharashtra, 22,838 from Karnataka, 22,111 from Delhi, 18,369 from Tamil Nadu, 18,072 from Uttar Pradesh, 13,576 from West Bengal, 12,317 from Punjab and 12,036 from Chhattisgarh.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

