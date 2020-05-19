54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2020 Migrant tragedy cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Migrant tragedy continues as 7 labourers die in two separate accidents

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 19, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
One accident took place in UP's Mahoba while the other was recorded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.
The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)
 The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)

Tragedy once again struck migrant labourers as seven labourers were killed in two separate accidents across the country on Tuesday.  

A truck carrying migrant labourers overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, leaving three women dead and 17 others injured, police said on Tuesday.

 

The accident took place late on Monday night at Mahuva crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, SP, Mahoba, Mani Lal Patidar, said on Tuesday.

The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border, the SP said. The truck overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst, killing three women on the spot, the SP said.

The deceased were aged between 30 and 38 years. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, three migrant labourers and a busdriver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, Additional Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a stationary truck which was carrying road construction material, he said.

...
Tags: migrant deaths, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus india, uttar pradesh covid 19, covid19 maharashtra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress calls 'like-minded' parties to discuss migrant issue, changes in labour law

Supreme Court grants partial relief to journalist. (PTI)

Supreme Court grants relief to Arnab Goswami but refuses to transfer case to CBI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

No night curfew in West Bengal, says Mamata

Representational image.

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid-19 lockdown: Centre asks states to operate more trains for migrant workers

Migrants wait in queues for transport to reach a railway station and board a train to Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

India will suffer worst recession since 1979: Goldman Sachs

Migrants of Chhatisgarh stand in a queue to board a special train to reach their native villages at Subedarganj railway station, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham