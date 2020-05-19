54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel injured in Nawakadal encounter

PTI
Published May 19, 2020, 10:14 am IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 10:29 am IST
The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: Two security forces personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in the Nawakadal area here on Tuesday, police said.A police official said the encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A CRPP jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were injured in the firing by militants, police said.

 

The encounter began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, they said. The official said mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police, on its official Twitter handle, said, "#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. (sic)" Police said the encounter was on and further details are awaited.

...
Tags: encounter in jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir police, jammu and kashmir, militancy in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

APSRTC to resume its operations soon

APSRTC to resume its operations soon

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus cases breach 1 lakh mark in India; 3163 dead so far

Amphan cyclone: Uppada coast, Kakinada port on alert

Amphan cyclone: Uppada coast, Kakinada port on alert



No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni's new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus cases breach 1 lakh mark in India; 3163 dead so far

Representational image. (AP)

Railways cancels all tickets booked for passenger trains till June 30

Representational image.

UP truck accident highlights human tragedy behind Covid-19 lockdown

Migrants travel in a truck to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad, Saturday. (PTI)
