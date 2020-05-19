54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2020 India will suffer wo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India will suffer worst recession since 1979: Goldman Sachs

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY
Published May 19, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
However, Goldman Sachs added that India’s GDP will rebound by 20% in the third quarter of the year.
Migrants of Chhatisgarh stand in a queue to board a special train to reach their native villages at Subedarganj railway station, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)
 Migrants of Chhatisgarh stand in a queue to board a special train to reach their native villages at Subedarganj railway station, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj on Monday. (PTI)

New Delhi: With the World Health Organisation officials saying that novel coronavirus may be here to stay for a longer time, several countries have started easing up their lockdowns and reopening economies. In India too, despite rising number of COVID-19 cases that are now close to 1 lakh, in spite of 55 days of lockdown, several state governments have decided to allow economic activities to boost employment and revenue during Lockdown 4 from May 18-31.

Despite a massive economic package announced by union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will suffer its most severe recession since 1979 this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lockdown impact on the industries. It said Indian economy will shrink by 45% on an annualized basis this quarter and its GDP will slump 5% this fiscal year, which would be its steepest contraction in 41 years. However, Goldman Sachs added that India’s GDP will rebound by 20% in the third quarter of the year once economic activities are back on track.  

 

“We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19," said Delhi Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal as he announced a slew of measures to allow economic activities in the National Capital on Monday.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHAA) on Monday allowed state governments to form their own rules for economic activities and decide on red, orange and green zones without diluting the Centre’s guidelines. MHA added that even within the containment zones, strict perimeter should be maintained and only essential activities should be allowed while during Lockdown 4. It has said opening of malls, cinema halls, restaurants, flights, trains, metros, schools and colleges would continue to be prohibited throughout the country.

Keeping in line with Centre’s guidelines, most of the states have decided to keep only their containment zones sealed and let people be free in other areas with abundant precaution and measures of social distancing.

Balancing between health and economics, states like Delhi that has over 10,000 cases and Karnataka have decided to allow substantial economic activities and movement of people. E-commerce, construction activities, intra-city movement of people in private and public transport, opening of shops are some of the relaxations that Delhi and Karnataka Chief Ministers announced on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will continue to strengthen its health infrastructure to deal with the higher number of cases that are expected due to relaxations in rules.

While Karnataka has even allowed open of salons and barber shops, it has banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 31 due to high number of cases in these states. This comes after MHA has allowed inter-state movement of passengers with “mutual consent between the states”.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu that continue to report very high number of cases too are slowly opening up with caution. The states are now intensifying their testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday revised its testing strategy for COVID-19 by now adding foreign returnees and migrants who show symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) to be tested within seven days of ailment.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case have to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact while all frontline workers involved in containment zones, and all hospitalised patients who develop ILI, and all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) too have to be tested. The ICMR also stressed that no emergency clinical procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of testing.

As per government data, India till Monday morning had reported overall 96,169 cases and 3029 deaths with another high of 5242 fresh cases and 157 deaths in one day. According to PTI’s late evening data the total numbers were 96566 while covid19india.org said there were 97621 cases and 3058 deaths.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, covid19, coronavirus cases india


Latest From Nation

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress calls 'like-minded' parties to discuss migrant issue, changes in labour law

Supreme Court grants partial relief to journalist. (PTI)

Supreme Court grants relief to Arnab Goswami but refuses to transfer case to CBI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

No night curfew in West Bengal, says Mamata

Representational image.

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid-19 lockdown: Centre asks states to operate more trains for migrant workers

Migrants wait in queues for transport to reach a railway station and board a train to Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

No night curfew in West Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Migrant tragedy continues as 7 labourers die in two separate accidents

The accident spot in Yavatmal. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham