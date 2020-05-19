54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 19 May 2020 APSRTC to resume its ...
Nation, Current Affairs

APSRTC to resume its operations soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published May 19, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Services will be resumed in a phased manner and only operate from bus stand to bus stand with no passenger being allowed to board in between
APSRTC to resume its operations soon, (DC Photo)
 APSRTC to resume its operations soon, (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: The state government will allow APSRTC to resume its intra/inter-state operations soon.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with ministers and senior officials here on Monday and reviewed the situation with relations to Covid-19, out-of-state and daily wage labourers, and the lockdown.

 

The CM directed that modalities be worked out to begin operating the state’s Road Transport Corporation services within the state and also to other states in order to resume services shortly.

Services will be resumed in a phased manner and only operate from bus stand to bus stand with no passenger being allowed to board in between.

All details pertaining to a passenger’s place of origin and destination, health status, contact number and other such details would be obtained so that passengers can be traced in case of any health issue related to Covid-19.

Passengers will need to wear face masks without fail and social distancing will be maintained in the buses by operating only at half-capacity.

APSRTC operations would begin once the transport of all labourers from other states stranded here to their home villages was completed.

Plans to bring back people from AP stranded in metros such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were also discussed at the meeting. The meeting also discussed allowing private travel agencies to operate their buses intra/inter-state.

To help contain the spread of Covid-19, the CM instructed officials to make people more aware of the importance of disclosing their health status voluntarily, and to dispel people’s tension and fear of getting infected so that they would come forward to seek health care.

He called for setting up village/ward level health clinics to provide health care to local residents and instructed officials to look for land to set them up and complete the process of setting up ward clinics by next March. Such clinics would serve people living in the jurisdiction of rural and urban local bodies, he said.

The CM congratulated officials on their handling of out-of- state workers walking to their home states hundreds of miles away. He said that the state government had taken all the necessary measures to come to their rescue on humanitarian grounds and directed officials to take care of all such stranded workers.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the new directions issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on extending the lockdown till the end of the month.

Two passengers are to be allowed in a car and 20 passengers in a bus. Five persons are allowed into a shop at a time and 50 people could be present at a marriage. Restaurants could start take away food following social distancing norms. All shops could be open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm and movement of people would be restricted from 7.00 pm to 5.00 am.

All employees would attend work at government departments.

...
Tags: apsrtc, cm jagan mohan reddy, covid-19, daily wage labourers, lockdown, bus operations, ap government, lockdown relaxations
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus cases breach 1 lakh mark in India; 3163 dead so far

The impact of Amphan cyclone is being felt at Kakinada-Uppada Coast. (DC Photo)

Amphan cyclone: Uppada coast, Kakinada port on alert

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel injured in Nawakadal encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus claims 3 lives in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported three more deaths due to Novel Coronovirus . (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus cases breach 1 lakh mark in India; 3163 dead so far

Representational image. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir: Two security personnel injured in Nawakadal encounter

Representational image. (PTI)

Railways cancels all tickets booked for passenger trains till June 30

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham