Nation, Current Affairs

Amphan cyclone: Uppada coast, Kakinada port on alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published May 19, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 10:31 am IST
The waves between Kakinada and Uppada rose by 1.5 meters to two meters and touched the beach road
The impact of Amphan cyclone is being felt at Kakinada-Uppada Coast. (DC Photo)
 The impact of Amphan cyclone is being felt at Kakinada-Uppada Coast. (DC Photo)

Kakinada: The impact of Amphan cyclone is being felt at Kakinada-Uppada Coast with the sea turning very rough at U. Kothapalli and some of the coastal areas in East Godavari district. A second warning has been issued at Kakinada Port.  Sea surged nearly 10 metres from Antarvedi in Sakhinetimandal to Karavaka in Mamdikuduru with high tidal waves.

The waves between Kakinada and Uppada rose by 1.5 meters to two meters and touched the beach road. The sea waters crossed the Geo-Tube wall and touched the Mayapatnam-Kothapet road.

 

With erosion at Konapapapet shore, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The boulders, which were meant to prevent the sea waters from entering the villages, were thrown asunder by the pressure of the tidal waves. The sea waters entered houses belonging to fishermen at Pallipet, Suradipet and Mayapatnam villages.

However, because of the ban on fishing, fishermen did not venture into the sea.

“Due to cyclone forecast, the fishermen should not go into the sea till June 14. The government has already distributed Rs.10,000 to each fisherman as compensation during the ban period’’ said Joint Director of Fisheries P. Koteswara Rao.

The Mandal Revenue Officer of U. Kothapalli, L. Sivakumar, said that people of Uppada Coast should be on alert as the sea was rough. He said that revenue and other department officials were getting ready for all eventualities.

The Fishermen Welfare Association President, Dasari Satyanarayana, said that due to lack of proper maintenance of Geo-Tube wall, the sea waters had penetrated through the tube and touched the road. He demanded the government to repair the geo-tube wall immediately and extend it across Uppada coast to protect the villages.

...
