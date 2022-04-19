Nation Current Affairs 19 Apr 2022 Seer accuses Karnata ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seer accuses Karnataka govt of asking 30% cut in grants for mutts

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:26 pm IST
The statement comes right after a 40% allegation by Congress amid the death of contractor Santosh
Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt. (ANI)
 Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt. (ANI)

Bengaluru: After Dingaleshwara Swamiji of the Balehosur Mutt said that officials of the Karnataka government demanded a 30 per cent commission from mutts to release funds, CM Bommai on Monday said that a thorough investigation would be done if the seer provides the details.

"A thorough probe would be conducted if Dingaleshwara Swamiji provides details on his statement on paying commission for getting a government grant", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

 

"Dingaleshwara Swamiji is a revered seer, a mahatma. It is not enough if the head of a Mutt just issues a statement. If he could provide details as to who demanded the commission, to whom it was paid, how much was paid and all the related details then I ensure a thorough investigation will be done," Bommai added.

Dingaleshwara Swamiji's statement came right after a 40 per cent allegation by Congress amid the death of contractor Santosh and a statement came by the contractor association.

"The ruling BJP not only takes a commission from contractors, it even takes 35 per cent commission from religious seers. Corruption has reached this level. The officials say that funds cannot be released until the commission is paid," the seer said on Monday while speaking at the Sankalpa Yatra programme in Bagalkot district.

 

"For cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, funds are like ice creams but by the time they reach north Karnataka, we get only ice-cream sticks," Swamiji added.
"Everyone knows what's happening, even if a grant was given to Swamiji (seer of mutt) it is given only after a 30 per cent commission is cut", added Dingaleshwara Swami.

The statement comes amid the BJP facing criticism over its legislator KS Eshwarappa's alleged involvement in the death of the contractor.

...
Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, k s eshwarappa, balehosur mutt
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Karnataka Contractors Assn president demands meeting with govt over corruption
Contractor death: Cops register case against Karnataka minister
Whistleblower blames Karnataka minister, ends life

Latest From Nation

Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi amid speculations about joining Congress. (ANI)

Eyeing 2024 LS polls, Congress top brass brainstorms roadmap with Prashant Kishor

Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Officials

The breach has been reported on certain WhatsApp groups, the defence sources told (Representational image: PTI)

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, probe underway

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a sample to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus (LIU JIN / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 11,860, daily fatalities down to 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lt.Gen. Manoj Pande is next Chief of Army

Newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande. Pande will assume charge on May 1. (PTI Photo)

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where 1997 blaze claimed 59 lives

Fire at Uphaar Cinemas (ANI)

US woos India with across board tie-ups

(L-R) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand cable-car mishap: One dead, 48 trapped, IAF takes over rescue operation

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->