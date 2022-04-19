Nellore farmers hit by Telangana decision against entry of paddy from other states

Ramesh said that paddy procurement centres run by the civil supplies department also reduced paddy collection because of delays on the part of millers to submit bank guarantees. (Photo:PTI)

Nellore: BJP alleged that the decision of the Telangana government to ban the entry of paddy from other states is against the rules of the central government.

BJP senior leader Midathala Ramesh alleged that the stand taken by Telangana has an impact on the farmers of Nellore district where paddy harvesting is in progress. The buyers who transport paddy to Telangana are not coming forward to buy paddy now, he said.

Ramesh expressed concern over rice millers’ reluctance to purchase paddy from farmers, citing a drop in the volume of rice being procured by the government from millers.

He was addressing media after submitting a representation to the Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu here on Monday.

Ramesh said that paddy procurement centres run by the civil supplies department also reduced paddy collection because of delays on the part of millers to submit bank guarantees.

The civil supplies wing is not able to provide lorries to transport paddy from the farmers, Ramesh complained.

Referring to the moisture percentage recorded by technical assistants of the civil supplies wing at procurement centres, he said the percentage is varying when rechecked at the rice mills.

According to the senior BJP leader, the truck Sheet (Waybill) is being generated 20 days after paddy is delivered to Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and this is leading to a delay in payment to the bank accounts of farmers.

“Absence of deputy tahsildars at RBK’s and Paddy Procurement Centres is resulting in loss to the extent of Rs 5,500 for Putti (850 kg) of paddy to the farmers,” Ramesh alleged.

He appealed to the Collector to examine the issue and take measures to protect the interests of farmers.

