Rise in temperature; City records 40.6 degree Celsius

HYDERABAD: Maximum temperature in Hyderabad crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while it crossed 44 degrees Celsius in other districts.

On Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree more than the previous day’s maximum. The temperature had earlier breached the 40-degree mark during a heat wave in March, but came down after the wave had subsided.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), multiple places in Nizamabad, Adilabad and Jagtial districts recorded a maximum above 44 degrees Celsius. Lakmapoor in Nizamabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD’s forecast, temperature in Hyderabad is expected to touch 40 for the next two days too, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees.