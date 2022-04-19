KTR throws open Bahadurpura flyover for public

HYDERABAD: K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and municipal administration and urban development minister on Tuesday said the government would act sternly if anybody attempted to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

He made this comment while participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony at Sardar Mahal in the Old City of Hyderabad. The minister inaugurated Bahadurpura flyover apart from taking part in several developmental works worth Rs 500 cr in the Old City.

Stating that TRS never indulged in politics in the name of religion, Rama Rao said, "Some forces are trying to divide people in the name of religion or caste for their political gains. It is the responsibility of all people to reject such forces. We believe in the politics of progress. We believe in the politics of construction and not destruction.” He said development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore launched in a single day showed the commitment of K. Chandrasekhar Rao led government for the development of the Old City.

The minister inaugurated the new flyover at Bahadurpura junction. The 690-metre-long flyover from Bahadurpura police station to the Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park was constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The six-lane bi-directional flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion in Bahadurpura.

The minister accepted a request made by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to name the flyover after Jamia Nizamia founder Fazeelath Jung Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui. One of the oldest Islamic seminaries of India, Jamia Nizamia is located in the old city of Hyderabad. It was established in 1876.

The flyover was built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. To build the flyover, 45 properties were acquired and the office of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution had to be shifted.

This flyover would bring much-needed relief to commuters moving in different directions via the busy Bahadurpura Junction and to people visiting the Nehru Zoological Park, officials said.

"To preserve the city’s old world charm and heritage, Rs 21.09 crore and Rs 30 crore will be spent to restore Mir Alam Mandi and the 121-year-old Sardar Mahal respectively. Another historic structure that will be restored is the Murgi Chowk, popular as Mahbub Chowk Market and works will be executed here at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore," he said while laying the foundation stone.