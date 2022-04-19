BJP reiterates demand for CBI probe into party activist’s suicide

The party will relentlessly pursue those responsible for driving Sai Ganesh to his death. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday renewed its demand for a CBI probe into death by suicide of its Khammam activist S Sai Ganesh. The party will relentlessly pursue those responsible for driving Sai Ganesh to his death. The BJP legal cell will visit Khammam on Tuesday on a fact-finding mission into the circumstances that led Srinivas to take the extreme step.

The legal cell team will also visit Ramayampet where a mother and son – Gangam Padma, and Gangam Santosh – had committed suicide in a lodge in Kamareddy town blaming local TRS leader and Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, and six others for pushing them to death.

These decisions were taken at a meeting attended by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party’s legal cell convener Ravindra Vishwanath, joint convener Rama Rao, senior advocates Anthony Reddy, N Namoji, Karuna Sagar, Krishna Rao, Aravind Reddy, and Shashidhar Reddy.

The meeting also condemned the series of attacks on BJP cadre by TRS leaders and harassment by police personnel.

“We are warning the police. They should act in an impartial manner. Otherwise, we will initiate legal action against police officials responsible for such attacks,” Sanjay said.