Forensic officials collect samples from Porus Lab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 7:08 am IST
They would test the samples to find out the cause of explosion of the reactor, suspectedly due to exothermic reaction of chemicals
A view of Porus Labs site after an explosion occured at the plant in Akkireddygudem of Eluru district. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 A view of Porus Labs site after an explosion occured at the plant in Akkireddygudem of Eluru district. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: A team of officials from AP State Forensic Sciences Laboratories, Mangalagiri, inspected the Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd and collected samples at Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal in Eluru district on Tuesday.

The team comprised joint director Venkatesh, assistant director Sanjeev Rao and five others from APFSL. They would test the samples to find out the cause of explosion of the reactor, suspectedly due to exothermic reaction of chemicals, on April 13.

 

Local revenue authorities clamped section 144 of CrPC in and around the premises of the Porus Lab for two weeks from now to ensure law and order. This, after tension mounted at the factory premises on Monday and some villagers sought closure of the factory on a permanent basis.

However, some villagers working in the factory wanted it to be reopened after some time as it was their only source of livelihood.

...
