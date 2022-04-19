Nation Current Affairs 19 Apr 2022 Alumni vow to save M ...
Alumni vow to save Mahbub College

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Alumni association of Mahbub College conducted an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the state of affairs in the college
Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: The alumni association of Mahbub College conducted an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the state of affairs in the college, as reported in these columns on April 14, and resolved to fight to save the institution.

They held the meeting outside the secretary’s office in the college. The association expressed shock over members of the college managing committee locking the office of the secretary and the conference hall attached to it, and also instructing their staff not to cooperate with the alumni.

 

“Even the local police were alerted to disrupt the scheduled meeting. It proved that they are on the wrong side and caused financial irregularities leading to huge loss of revenue to Mahbub College,” they said.

During the meeting, the alumni expressed dissatisfaction over the state of affairs of the college administration. They resolved to protect the institution and its members, who they said were arbitrarily removed without following due constitutional provisions and procedure of law.

“The move amply speaks of their (impugned members) mala fide intention to capture power with an eye on the prime properties of Mahbub College, including its centenary campus in Secunderabad,” stated the alumni. They said they would vehemently fight with the illegitimate members of the managing committee until the institution got justice.

 

Meanwhile, the college claimed that the report which appeared in this newspaper on April 14 was not true.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


