Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2021, 10:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2021, 10:15 pm IST
Rao had mild symptoms, following which he had undergone the tests while tests conducted on the personal staff of the CM have come negative
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (CMO Telangana/Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been tested positive for Covid-19. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar said the CM has been advised isolation and he would remain at his farmhouse for a few days.

Chandrashekar Rao had mild symptoms, following which he had undergone Covid-19 tests. A team of doctors is monitoring the CM's health. His health condition is normal and there was no fever on Monday.

 

Dr M.V. Rao, the CM's personal doctor, said, "We have conducted antigen test as well as RT-PCR test. The results were positive. He has only mild symptoms. Home isolation will suffice. We have advised KCR to remain in home isolation for nine days."

Dr M.V. Rao said the tests conducted on the personal staff of the CM have come negative. The CM made his last public appearance on April 14, at a public meeting in Halia to campaign for the TRS candidate in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

After the public meeting, the CM proceeded to Pragathi Bhavan. He stayed there till April 16 and went to his farmhouse on April 17. The CM complained of uneasiness on Monday, after which the tests were done.

 

The CM has not taken the Covid vaccination though his daughter K. Kavitha and his nephew and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar took the Covid jabs.

The CM's son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday Tweeted, "Hon'ble CM KCR garu has tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers.(sic)"

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Wishes for speedy recovery of Telangana CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao garu.(sic)." AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju tweeted, "Saddened to know that Telangana CM Garu is tested Covid-19 positive. Our prayers for his
safety and speedy recovery.(sic)".

 

Two more CMs tested positive for the Coronavirus so far – B.S. Yediyurappa (Karnataka), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) — apart from Union home minister Amit Shah and many Union ministers and ministers of other states.

Leaders cutting across party lines besides prominent personalities from various fields prayed for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's speedy recovery.

Reaction poured in from various quarters wishing CM a speedy recovery. Several leaders took to Twitter to share their 'get-well soon' messages.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the state in expressing concern. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Allola Indrakaran Reddy were among those who  prayed for speedy recovery of CM.

 

...
