Restrictions likely on darshans in Tirumala due to rising Covid cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
TTD has already cut down on issue of daily free Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens from 22,000 to 15,000 a day
 Temple Board yet to take a decision on cutting down on daily issuance of Rs 300 special entry tickets. — DC file photo

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is likely to impose restrictions on darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala due to the rising intensity Covid-19 cases in the country.

TTD has already cut down on issue of daily free Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens from 22,000 to 15,000 a day. It is now mulling cutting down on daily issuance of Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets too, starting from the month of May. Guidelines in this regard are expected to be released soon.

 

The devasthanam has in a statement said devotees, who have booked Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets online for darshan from April 21 till April 30; but cannot come to Tirumala due to rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, can use the same tickets for darshan in the next 90 days.

Amid latest developments across the country, where several temples and places of worship have been temporarily closed for devotees, speculations are rife that TTD may impose restrictions in issuance of Rs. 300 special entry tickets.

Currently, they are being issued in the range of 25,000–30,000 tickets a day.

 

However, the Temple Board is yet to take a decision on the matter. The announcement is expected soon when TTD announces the quota of special entry darshan tickets to be issued for the month of May.

