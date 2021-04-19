Drive to vaccinate five lakh healthcare, frontline workers from today in AP

VIJAYAWADA: State administration has geared up vaccinate almost half a million healthcare and frontline workers against Coronavirus from Monday. AP Covid nodal officer Dr. Arja Srikanth pointed out that already five lakh workers have been vaccinated. Vaccination of all the remaining people in this category will start from Monday.

A user-friendly application has been developed to online monitor and capture individual vaccination data from every corner of the state.

Dr. Srikanth said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that vaccination of all healthcare and frontline workers be given top priority. All medical officers will use the latest application to enter details of individuals getting vaccinated.

The nodal officer pointed out that once each medical officer logs in with his or her user name and password, list of un-vaccinated FLWs and HCWs will be available to them, along with their names and mobile numbers. SMS alerts will be sent to each such frontline and healthcare worker's phone to arrive for vaccination as per the date and time allotted.

Dr. Srikanth said this is part of the state government’s initiative to take care of its frontline workers, so that the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic can be dealt with effectively.