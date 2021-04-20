Discoms set to presents ARRs, tariff hike from June likely in Telangana

Though discoms are seeking a tariff revision for the last three years, the government kept the proposals on hold in view of the series of elections in the state since 2018. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: A power tariff hike is likely to come into effect in Telangana from June. Power tariffs were last revised in the state in April 2015.

The state’s two power distribution companies, the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL, are gearing up to submit aggregate revenue requirements or ARRs and tariff revision proposals to state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) by this month-end.

Though discoms are seeking a tariff revision for the last three years, the government kept the proposals on hold in view of the series of elections in the state since 2018.

With no tariff revision for the last six years, the discoms’ losses have mounted to nearly Rs 35,000 crore and this is likely to touch Rs 50,000 crore by the end of the fiscal 2021-22. All the elections in Telangana will be over on April 30 and there will be no voting in normal course until the 2023 December assembly polls.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had hiked power charges in April 2020. The TS discoms filed the last ARRs for 2018-19 without proposing any tariff revision. Generally, the discoms are mandated to file ARRs by November-end every fiscal to fix power tariffs for subsequent fiscal. But the state government did not give its nod for a power tariff hike.

Official sources in the energy department said, "We have readied ARRs and sought the state government's approval. We expect to get the government's approval in a week. We plan to file ARRs on April 30."

When asked about the quantum of hike proposed for power charges, the sources refused to divulge details but said a power tariff hike is imminent for all categories.

Sources said the state government keeping tariff hike proposals on hold all these years due to elections itself was an indication that it had no objection to approving tariff hike now.