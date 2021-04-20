AP to close schools from today due to surge in Coronavirus

These decisions have been taken at a review meeting Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held with top health officials on intensification of Coronavirus cases in the state. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has announced closure of schools from Classes I to IX from Tuesday due to surge in cases during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Hostels and coaching centres will also be shut down.

However, exams for Class X and intermediate students will be held as per schedule. Junior colleges have also been permitted to run, along with the respective hostels, till completion of annual exams.

These decisions have been taken at a review meeting Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held with top health officials on intensification of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The CM has ordered that all people wear face masks compulsorily to curb the spread of Covid-19. He directed officials to impose a fine of Rs. 100 on those who do not wear masks while moving in public places.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ensure that a distance of at least six feet be maintained between two persons sitting at convention centres during various functions. Likewise, he said no person should be sitting next to another in film theatres. Alternate seats must be compulsorily left vacant between them.

The Chief Minister asked hospitals in the state to be well prepared in handling the severity of Coronavirus cases, including supply of medical oxygen. He wanted officials to popularise number 104, so that more people could take help from the government with regard to Covid-related issues.