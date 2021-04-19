Andhra Pradesh government initiates disciplinary proceedings against Venkateswara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has on Sunday initiated disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer A. B. Venkateswara Rao. Orders to this effect have been issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das through GO RT: 767 under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The GO directed Venkateswara Rao to submit within 30 days a written statement of his defence and state whether he desires to be heard in person. If no written statement is filed or he does not appear in person before competent authority or otherwise fails or refuses to comply with provisions of Rule 8, action will be taken against him based on the material available on record on ground that he has no explanation to offer.

The order stated that the IPS officer violated norms by choosing to comment on the state of departmental proceedings against him, which are pending as of today, stating that during the course of investigation, ACB threatened witnesses, reports have been submitted with false information, and forged e-file created to implicate him in the case with a mala fide intention.

The GO further said that under Rule 7 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, no member of the service shall anonymously, pseudonymously or in his own name or in name of any other person or in any communication to press or in any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion, which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the central or a state government.

The order said the act of Venkateswara Rao is totally unbecoming of a government servant and amounts to misconduct under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Disciplinary & Appeal) Rules, 1969, and is in violation of rule 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, Hence disciplinary proceedings have been started against Venkateswara Rao.