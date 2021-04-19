45,000 beds to be ready for corona patients in Andhra Pradesh

As the virus has started spreading again, the authorities intend to enhance the bed-strength to 45,000 from the present availability of 17,000 beds in 126 hospitals. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: As Coronavirus cases are rising by the day, the state government is working towards readying 5,000 beds spread over 265 government and private hospitals in a week’s time.

Based on directions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to overhaul infrastructure in all hospitals, the state health authorities are making arrangements to take qualitative care of the patients.

Authorities maintained that when the spread of the Coronavirus reached its peak last September, they had arranged over 37,000 beds in 261 hospitals. As the virus has started spreading again, the authorities intend to enhance the bed-strength to 45,000 from the present availability of 17,000 beds in 126 hospitals. The authorities are also roping in more number of private hospitals to provide treatment.

Officials are trying to trace people showing corona symptoms within three hours of receiving a call on 104 toll free number. In case the patient shows mild symptoms, the individual will be placed in home isolation under the supervision of an ANM. If the patient shows moderate symptoms, he or she will be shifted to the nearby Covid care centre and if the symptoms are severe, the patient will be shifted to Covid hospital. Presently, 35,465 patients are in home isolation and 7,535 patients are taking treatment in hospitals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid stress on the role of community participation to curb the spread of coronavirus. Health authorities are taking up an aggressive awareness programme on social media by sending messages on appropriate behaviour and protocols.

AP state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth said, “We are ramping up the number of beds and other requisite medical infrastructure in both government and private hospitals to ensure health care to all infected patients. We have taken up a campaign on social media to educate people on how to curb the spread of the virus.”