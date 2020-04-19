Nation Current Affairs 19 Apr 2020 Two journalists test ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two journalists test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 5:23 pm IST
A reporter working for a Tamil daily and a sub-editor with a Tamil news television channel have tested positive for coronavirus
A doctor collecting a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital in Chennai. (PTI)
Chennai: In a first in Tamil Nadu, two city-based journalists on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, more than a month after the first case was reported in the state, authorities said.

A reporter working for a Tamil daily and a sub-editor with a Tamil news television channel have tested positive for coronavirus, officials told reporters.

 

While the reporter has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the other is being treated at Government Stanley Hospital, they said adding both are in 'stable' condition.

"We are tracing their contacts and containment measures in their respective areas are on," an official said.

The first positive case was reported in Tamil Nadu on March 8.

Tags: journalists, coronavirus, covid-19, update, tamil channel, newspaper
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


