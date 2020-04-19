Nation Current Affairs 19 Apr 2020 Mysuru has the highe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru has the highest number active cases in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Apr 19, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
All four new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday are from Mysuru
Fire fighters spray disinfectants on road. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
Bengaluru: Four fresh Corona positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Sunday. All the four cases are from Mysuru, as per the mid-day health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the total Corona positive cases in the state are 384. Mysuru has the most active cases in the state with 62 cases, putting behind Bengaluru Urban district which has 44 active cases as on Sunday.

 

Of the total 89 positive cases in Bengaluru, 42 have been discharged, while Mysuru district with 84 positive cases has discharged 22 patients with 62 active cases.

Of the four cases reported on Sunday, two cases are- a 46-year-old male and 20-year-old male who have travel history to New Delhi.

The third case is a 39-year-old male, who was the secondary contact of Patient 52, the first case in the Nanjangudu cluster.

The fourth fresh is a 23-year-old female who was the primary contact of a positive patient.

All the four are admitted at the designated hospitals at Mysuru.

...
Tags: mysuru, karnataka update, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka


