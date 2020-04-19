Nation Current Affairs 19 Apr 2020 Kejriwal clarifies o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal clarifies on lockdown relaxation in Delhi

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the Tablighi cases detected across country
A man takes care of a child while sitting on a pavement during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo
  A man takes care of a child while sitting on a pavement during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to not relax the ongoing lockdown as of now as the coronavirus appears to be spreading in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

 

As the virus has started spreading, containment zones have been increased, he said, but assured the situation is under control. "There have been instances where people without symptoms were found infected by COVID-19."

The chief minister cited the Tablighi Jamaat markaz incident as the reason for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounts for 12 per cent of the cases detected across country.

He said 1,893 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city so far.

...
Tags: coronavirus in delhi, arvind kejriwal, coronavirus (covid-19), nizamuddin markaz
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


