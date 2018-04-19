search on deccanchronicle.com
Sell portion of Aamby Valley, deposit money with SEBI refund account: SC to Sahara

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, , however, did not specify as to how much amount the Sahara Group has to deposit. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Sahara to sell one of its portions or parcel of Aamby Valley project and deposit the money accrued through it with the Sahara- Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) refund account.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, , however, did not specify as to how much amount the Sahara Group has to deposit.

 

The top court fixed the matter for further hearing on May 16.

The SEBI, the market regulator, had alleged that the company's Chairman, Subrata Roy had allegedly failed to comply with the 2012 apex court order which directed him to return investors more than Rs 20,000 crores with 15 percent interest as his two companies-- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited and the Sahara Housing Finance Corporation Limited-- had illegally raised through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCD) in 2007 and 2008.

In October 2017, the SEBI moved the top court, seeking contempt proceedings against the Sahara Group for allegedly obstructing the process of auctioning its Aamby Valley property in Pune's Lonavala.

Tags: sahara group, sebi, aamby valley, dipak misra, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




