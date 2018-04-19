Odisha gets its first transgender cab driver

BHUBANESWAR: Meghna Sahoo of Odisha has become the state’s first transgender driver partner with cab aggregator Ola.

Ola, The Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm, has termed the move a big step for the transgender community.

“One small step for her, a large one for the community. Meet Meghna Sahoo, our first transgender driver partner,” Ola wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Meghna has an MBA in HR and marketing. She currently works as a journalist with a vernacular weekly paper.

“I feel proud for my new endeavour. I am now independent and financially strong. I am earning around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per month for eight hours duty,” said the 28-year-old.

Meghna said mostly women passengers feel safe when she is at the wheels. “Being a driver, my job is to make feel all passengers –women and men – safe while they travel in my cabs,” she said.