search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New property registration system to be launched by Telangana govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Officials told to implement a pilot project on Dharani website in 5 mandals.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Telangana will have a new property registration system from June to check corruption and delay besides ensuring transparency in the registration process.  

Mr Rao said Dharani website will be launched for the purpose which will offer property registration services similar to that of core banking services system wherein property buyers and sellers will get instant messages on their mobile phones in case of any transaction on their properties.

 

The CM held a review meeting with the senior officials of Revenue, Stamps and Registration and IT departments at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. 

Mr Rao asked the officials to implement a pilot project on Dharani website in five mandals in the first phase and 30 mandals in the second phase before its launch in June.

He instructed the officials to rectify any errors or deficiencies in the website, if any, that gets noticed during the course of pilot project implementation. Under the new system, the property buyers and sellers will have to seek the appointment of a Sub-Registrar similar to that for passport.

The Sub-Registrar will enter the land details in the passbook of the buyer and delete the same from the seller’s book instantly on the appointment day. The details will be uploaded on Dharani and passbooks will be sent through courier like passport. There will be no need to bribe officials for this purpose which is a major complaint received at all Sub-Registrar offices currently.  

The CM said that all MROs will be entrusted with the duties of Sub-Registrar from June. With this, each mandal will have its own Sub-Registar from June unlike 141 Sub-Registrar offices at present that covers all the mandals. This will prevent delay in property registrations at mandal- level.

The training programmes for staff on Dharani website and registrations will be held from May 7 to 19.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, pragathi bhavan, dharani
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu appeal

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hyderabad: Techie reported missing

Based on the complaint, police have booked a case under relevant sections of IPC. (Representational Image)

7 GHMC staffers paid salary in jail

GHMC paid salaries to two data entry operators and five health assistants who were under judicial custody in the fake birth certificate scam.

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham