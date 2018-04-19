New property registration system to be launched by Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Telangana will have a new property registration system from June to check corruption and delay besides ensuring transparency in the registration process.

Mr Rao said Dharani website will be launched for the purpose which will offer property registration services similar to that of core banking services system wherein property buyers and sellers will get instant messages on their mobile phones in case of any transaction on their properties.

The CM held a review meeting with the senior officials of Revenue, Stamps and Registration and IT departments at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Mr Rao asked the officials to implement a pilot project on Dharani website in five mandals in the first phase and 30 mandals in the second phase before its launch in June.

He instructed the officials to rectify any errors or deficiencies in the website, if any, that gets noticed during the course of pilot project implementation. Under the new system, the property buyers and sellers will have to seek the appointment of a Sub-Registrar similar to that for passport.

The Sub-Registrar will enter the land details in the passbook of the buyer and delete the same from the seller’s book instantly on the appointment day. The details will be uploaded on Dharani and passbooks will be sent through courier like passport. There will be no need to bribe officials for this purpose which is a major complaint received at all Sub-Registrar offices currently.

The CM said that all MROs will be entrusted with the duties of Sub-Registrar from June. With this, each mandal will have its own Sub-Registar from June unlike 141 Sub-Registrar offices at present that covers all the mandals. This will prevent delay in property registrations at mandal- level.

The training programmes for staff on Dharani website and registrations will be held from May 7 to 19.