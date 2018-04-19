search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kathua minor's gang-rape and murder 'shameful': President

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:16 am IST
The victim went missing while grazing horses in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of J&K’s Kathua district on January 10.
President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic Bakarwal girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district in January this year was shameful.

He said, “After 70 years of independence, such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful”.

 

The President who was addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Katra near Jammu said, “We have to think what kind of society we are developing.” He added, “It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman.”

Earlier Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, while speaking on the occasions asked, “How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi?” She said, “There is something wrong with the society.”

The victim went missing while grazing horses in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of J&K’s Kathua district on January 10. A week later, her body was found in woods near her village. The DNA and police investigations have revealed that she was held inside a local temple where she was drugged, raped and killed.

The Crime Branch of the J&K police entrusted with investigation of the gory incident filed two separate charge sheets against the eight accused including the custodian of the temple, his son, four police officers and two others in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court at Kathua. All the accused who have already been arrested pleaded not guilty at the first hearing of the case held on April 16.

Thought belatedly the incident has sparked outrage across the country and strong voices for awarding capital punishment to the guilty are being raised by different quarters. The Kashmir Valley on Wednesday once again witnessed a series of protests including by students of various colleges and higher secondary schools. Clashes between irate crowds of students and youth and the security forces were reported from Tral, Awantipore, Pampore and Anantnag in south Kashmir, Baramulla and Uri in the northwest and Ganderbal in north Kashmir, leaving many protesters injured.

President Kovind who along with his wife Savita Kovind is on a two day visit of Jammu gave medals and merit certificates to many meritorious students among the 880 scholars of the SMVDU at the convocation. Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Munjal Auto Engineering Ltd, Sudhir Munjal, were conferred honorary doctorate by SMVDU on the occasion. Later during the day a civic reception was held on the sprawling lawn of Jammu’s historic Amar Mahal in honour of the President. He is scheduled to meet Chief Justice, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, and other Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court over breakfast on Thursday.

Tags: ram nath kovind, kathua rape case, jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap on Lalu Prasad's absence from his engagement ceremony

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

Departure and arrival of some flights was also delayed because of the storm. (Photo: Rerpesentational | File) 

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham